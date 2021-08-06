Elden Ring Launches Page on Steam; description of its 4 Key Points

Elden Ring: The highly anticipated FromSoftware title will also be sold on Valve’s platform. Its dedicated web page is already in Spanish with these messages.The road to Elden Ring will be long and full of wishes for fans of From Software in general and Hidetaka Miyazaki in particular. In the absence of new details in the form of trailers or aspects that affect the mechanical plane, this Friday, August 6, we can find ourselves with a song in the teeth if we plan to play the title, published in Europe by Bandai Namco, on Steam. Valve has launched the official page of the game, which can now be added to the wish list and includes a fairly complete description.

Elden Ring will go on sale on January 21, 2022

In the absence of five months for their release, the positive thing about these new web portals is that we can take note of the names in Spanish of locations, techniques and other elements of what we usually call lore or background of video games. This time there is little to add regarding the coverage that we have been doing in MeriStation since last Summer Game Fest 2021, prior to E3 2021; not in vain, let’s take a look.

With the confirmation that, at least, Elden Ring will have an English dubbing, this new bet of role-playing and action in the open world from FromSoftware seeks to make us rise as lord of the Circle in the Midlands. The four keys with which the description of the title on Steam is summarized are the following: the enormity of its world; the possibility of creating our characters; the epic drama that awaits us, whose origin comes from a minute, and its “unique” online gameplay, where we will freely connect with other players.

In this regard, it is reconfirmed that Elden Ring will feature “a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others”, in the absence of knowing how it will materialize. Pure essence of the author’s works. His story will be “very deep, told in fragments. An epic drama in which the motivations of each character are found in the Midlands.

Finally, regarding the personalization of the character will give freedom for us to lead our protagonist to a type with more brute force or one more focused on the mastery of magic. We will decide.

The world of Elden Ring, “perfectly connected”, will open its doors on January 21, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC.