Elden Ring is ready to be shown to the public, says insider

According to rumors, Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s next big game (Bloodborne and Dark Souls devs with George RR Martin (from Game of Thrones), is already in the final stages of development and “ready to be revealed to the public,” according to the insider Lance McDonald, who has contacts with people in the industry and has a history of revealing true game information from the developer.

According to Lance in a Twitch broadcast, “it looks like there are some people working on Elden Ring that they only bring when the game is almost over”. According to the streamer, there is no great information, but the game could be revealed very soon. However, Lance has no information as to whether this should happen at The Game Awards, which takes place on December 10, or on another date.

During the broadcast, the streamer answered a question from a fan, saying that probably waiting for the game in March may be “too soon”, but that the game should probably be released sometime in 2021.

Elden Ring is one of the most awaited games of the moment and, for now, has had no platforms, gameplay or date revealed. So, can we expect a surprise at TGA?



