Elden Ring Is Already Gold And Celebrates It With New Playable Material

Elden Ring: From Software concludes the development of Elden Ring. The news jumps during the celebration of the Taipei Game Show. Already on the way to February 25. Elden Ring has completed its development. The latest From Software job enters the expected gold phase, indicating the job has been completed. The Japanese are outlining the launch patch to polish the edges that have been left along the way. Remember that it will go on sale next February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

This has been confirmed by Yasuhiro Kitao, one of the project’s top managers: “Elden Ring was expected in January of this year, and was moved once to February. But rest assured, the title will be ready for release on February 25.” Kitao points out that version 1.0 has already been supported. “Right now the team is working on the day one patch to make sure everything in the game is perfect,” he concludes.

The news has jumped during the celebration of the Taipei Game Show, where Bandai Namco has pointed all the lights on the game. To Kitao’s statements are added at least five minutes of unreleased playable material, which you can find at the bottom of this paragraph.

Elden Ring is the culmination of the Dark Souls trilogy.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring, recently assured that the title is the culmination of all the work they have done in the Dark Souls trilogy. “Elden Ring builds on everything we’ve done with the Dark Souls franchise and our games thus far. That’s the best way to look at it,” explains Miyazaki.

“So it’s not necessarily about what we couldn’t do and can now do, it’s more about what Elden Ring has allowed us to do from the experience of developing those games. In that sense, he could not have been the first. But there are a lot of different things in each of those games, and Elden Ring represents the culmination of all that knowledge and experience in one place. And that creates a new entity that had not been possible until now”, he concludes.