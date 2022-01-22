Elden Ring Introduces Us To One Of The Beasts That Await Us In Their Forests

Elden Ring: The long-awaited action RPG by From Software is getting closer to its premiere every day. While we wait, we can already meet a new and fierce enemy. Elden Ring is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated releases of recent years. The ambitious title debuts on February 25 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. During the weeks prior to its premiere we have not stopped learning new details about its world, enemies and mechanics. And on this occasion, we introduce you to one of the creatures that we will have to face while we explore the dense forests of its world: a giant bear with a frown face. Then we leave you the tweet in which the official account of the game has shown its threatening appearance.

Elden Ring, the great bet of From Software

The Japanese studio, led by Hidetaka Miyazaki, has been enjoying great prominence in the industry for several years. Demon’s Souls opened the season and Dark Souls made the franchise a true mass phenomenon. Along the way, several sequels and titles such as Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice… and Elden Ring, which is already among the most desired games among Steam users. The project seems very ambitious and Bandai Namco is aware of it; it hopes to sell 4 million copies in its first month.

At FreeGameTips we had the opportunity to enjoy its beta for several hours. In the absence of knowing everything it offers, our conclusions were the following: “It remains to be seen, among other things, to what extent the day-night cycle is used, what complexity the most advanced areas offer or if George’s hand is noticeable RR Martin in a narrative that at the moment barely offers half a brushstroke of plot context. But the first step has been taken on the right foot. Now we have to wait a little longer for the next ones”.

Elden Ring will go on sale next February 25 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.