Elden Ring: How To Sign Up For The Private Beta? Confirmed Dates And Times

Elden Ring: From Software is preparing a private beta for Elden Ring between November 12 and 15 on PS5, PS4 and Xbox. We tell you how to complete the registration. Elden Ring prepares a preview for fans. During the month of November, From Software will celebrate the so-called “closed network test”, a beta period where users can take their first steps through the world built by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. We tell you everything you need to know to be able to access it.

Elden Ring closed beta dates and times

“A select group of fans will be able to enjoy the first hours of this highly anticipated game and discover, first-hand, what the complete game can offer them,” says the editor in a press release. “In addition, they will help the development team to check the operation of the online servers before the launch of the game.”

Prepare yourselves, Tarnished. Register before November 1 for a chance to join the #ELDENRING Closed Network Test: https://t.co/RU9GZemnf0 pic.twitter.com/DyXFgrghln — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

The test will be held between November 12 and 15 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One in certain times. We leave you with them below.

First session: Friday, November 12, from 12:00 to 15:00 (CEST)

Second session: Saturday, November 13, from 04:00 to 07:00 (CEST)

Third session: Saturday, November 13, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (CEST)

Fourth session: Sunday, November 14, from 12:00 to 15:00 (CEST)

Fifth session: Monday, November 15, from 04:00 to 07:00 (CEST)