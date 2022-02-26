Elden Ring: How Long Is The Main Story?

Elden Ring: We tell you the number of hours you need to beat the story of From Software’s new RPG, available on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Elden Ring, the long-awaited open-world adventure from the creators of Bloodborne and Dark Souls, among other titles, is out now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It’s a huge, long game. and difficult, but how long does it last? In this piece we value the number of hours needed to complete the story by defeating all the final bosses.

How long is the main story of Elden Ring?

As you well know, the world of Elden Ring is very big and full of activities that can help you level up. There are a number of final bosses that you must defeat to beat the story, though you don’t need to complete everything you find on the stage. It is not easy to assess the duration exactly, but if we take into account the main route and the difficulty of the title, something that means that on some other occasion you need to explore in search of weapons, objects and armor, as well as climb a little level, the estimated duration of the story is between 40 and 50 hours.

In the case of playing completist, exploring without haste and with the objective of completing all the dungeons and finding all the secrets, it is very likely that the game will exceed 100 hours. The reason is not only that the world is huge, but that at some point you will run into very demanding challenges that will require you to level up and become strong before you can tackle them.