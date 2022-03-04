Elden Ring Hits Over 278,000 Copies Sold For PS4 And PS5 In Japan

Elden Ring: Since its launch in late February, Elden Ring has garnered a legion of fans, being one of the highest rated titles in history and beating the number of concurrent players of Dark Souls III by six times.

With such a resounding success, the sales number would not be small, and according to Famitsu, this new masterpiece from FromSoftware has sold over 188,000 copies for PS4 and 90,000 for PS5 in Japan alone!

It also became one of the highest-grossing UK debuts since Call of Duty: Vanguard, surpassing the sales of Horizon: Forbidden West by 2.5 times and the total first-week sales of games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

In addition, according to the website SteamSpy, this dark fantasy RPG has already hit the mark of 10,000 purchases on Steam alone. Not bad for a game that came out just seven days ago, right?

