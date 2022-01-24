Elden Ring Has Its Development Completed And Will Not Be Delayed

Elden Ring: The development of Elden Ring is finally complete. The information was revealed by producer Yasuhiro Kitao during the broadcast of the Taipei Game Show 2022. The long-awaited action RPG produced by FromSoftware and distributed by Bandai Namco hits stores next month.

Despite having reached Gold status, meaning the main production of the game is finished, there is still work to be done. Until the title hits the shelves, the creative team continues to work on the release patch, with updates for improvements and optimizations.

During the presentation, which can be seen below (with Japanese audio and English subtitles), Kitao talked a little about the game, saying that the main campaign should take around 30 hours to finish.

“Elden Ring was originally scheduled to be released in January of this year, and it was pushed back once to February,” the producer began to explain. “But please be assured that the game will be ready to go on sale on February 25th,” Kitao promised.

According to him, the “master” version of the title has already been sent to the distributor, so that it can be mass produced while his team works on the first update, to be released with the game.

Elden Ring arrives on February 25, 2022 with versions for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (via Steam).