Elden Ring Has A Funny Bug That Makes The Horse Fly

Elden Ring: Hidetaka Miyazaki’s title continues to receive updates to add features and cut bugs to the punch. We do not know if this glitch will survive after the application of the new patch, but while it lasts, the speedrunners of Elden Ring have a new strategy to cross the world at breakneck speed. And it is that thanks to a bug, the Torrentera horse takes flight and travels through the Intermediate Lands from the sky like Pegasus, as has been shown in the video below these lines.

According to PC Gamer, it is difficult to determine who was the first to discover the glitch, but the oldest video was uploaded on March 17. In order to fly with your horse, you have to follow a method that can be summarized in the following: in certain areas of the map, you need to dismount from the horse before letting Torrentera fall to his death. Then, when he is resurrected again, he will gain the ability to fly.

The thick path explanation does not reflect the difficulty of getting it, because it can only be done in very specific areas such as Volcano Mansion or Bestial Sanctuary.

The initials of George R.R. Martin

It is said, it is said, it is said that the final bosses of Elden Ring bear the initials of George R.R. Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire (Game of Thrones). The theory, as appetizing as it sounds, has turned sour with Martin’s own words. And it is that the writer has categorically denied this possibility. According to his words, he has no reason to hide his name, since it is already part of the official credits.

Elden Ring is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Hidetaka Miyazaki’s work takes up the action and RPG approach in an adventure that has been considered the masterpiece of the developer. Bandai Namco, the publisher, has hinted that the saga will be expanded in the future. Here you can read our analysis.