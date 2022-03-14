Elden Ring: Hacker Says It’s A ‘Necessary Evil’ For The Good Of The Game

Elden Ring: Given the history of FromSoftware’s other games, it was only a matter of time, but it finally happened: hackers are disrupting the lives of Elden Ring players, and one specific one has also caused them to be softbanned in-game. And there’s not much victims can do to prevent themselves.

Hacker Malcom Reynolds has turned his attention to FromSoftware’s new title and believes it’s doing long-term good for both the community and the studio and the game’s publisher, Bandai Namco.

As he had already done in Dark Souls and Dark Souls 3, the process is relatively simple: Reynolds invades the world of other players and, using modified abilities and mechanics, kills the host, who receives in his inventory an invalid item, called ” pavel”, which exists in the game’s code, but which cannot normally be accessed by normal users.

With this, Easy Anti-Cheat, a program used by FromSoftware to identify irregularities and breaches of the rules, considers that the “pavel” is an invalid item and that, therefore, the player obtained it illegally. This results in a softban, meaning the user continues accessing the game, but can only play online with other cheaters.

The complete process was shown in a video posted by Reynolds himself on YouTube:

Unfortunately, there’s not much players can do to protect themselves. The only options seem to be to commit suicide before he kills the player or force a disconnect, but the latter option can also result in a softban if done frequently.

According to Reynolds himself, in an interview with Kotaku, he hopes to be caught doing these activities so that Bandai Namco and FromSoftware can improve the system against cheating, helping to prevent other hackers from doing the same.

“I’m a necessary evil,” Reynolds stated. “You might wonder if getting caught is part of my plan, and yes it is. If I do, will the game die? I don’t think so, but maybe Bandai will fix the problem. It’s time to act.”

This wasn’t the only case involving a hacker in FromSoftware’s new game that has gained prominence recently. Last week, an Elden Ring player managed to defeat a rogue invader and ended up being rewarded with over 22 million in-game runes.

Elden Ring is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S PC. Check out Voxel’s review!