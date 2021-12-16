Elden Ring, Gutted: Spoiler Alert Online

Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest work, suffers a serious leak that endangers the community. Beware of spoilers on the net. Elden Ring has suffered what the community feared. Sensitive material already circulates on the internet about undisclosed elements of the game, such as missions, audio packages and content from the bulk of the adventure. If you surf the net, be very careful if you don’t want to read a spoiler two months before its release.

As revealed by the VGC portal, the content of the leak includes “3000 audio files, character models, data on animations and dialogues of the missions.” The leak comes from data miners who have been able to access the Elden Ring technical test files on PS4.

Elden Ring, a slow but safe path

The new work of Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mind behind From Software, marks its arrival on February 25 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. But his path has not had the pace of news that the community expected. We must go back to June 2019, before COVID-19, to see the reveal of him. The team remained silent, except for some statements by the director himself that pointed to the focus of the project. It wouldn’t be until this year’s Summer Game Fest when we saw the first big official trailer running in real time.

At MeriStation we were already able to take control of the technical test. During our impressions we said that “Moving to an open world, with greater freedom in the order in which to face places and enemies, poses challenges that other Souls have not had to face.” “Once we get out of the confines of this beta’s fog walls, things will probably be even more difficult for From Software, although hopefully they will also be more fun for players.” We concluded that “the first step has been taken on the right foot.”