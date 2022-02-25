Elden Ring Guide: Which Class To Choose And Which Ones Are The Best To Start With

Elden Ring: We help you choose the best character for your first game in Elden Ring, From Software’s new RPG for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. As part of our complete guide to the Elden Ring, in this piece we focus on the different character classes you can choose from. There are a total of 10, and while each has its own pros and cons, as well as various pieces of gear that come standard, we think this is an important choice, especially for players who don’t have too much experience in other From Software titles. We recommend the best to start with.

All Elden Ring Classes

Hero

Strength: 14

Mind: 9

Stamina: 12

Strength: 16

Dexterity: 9

Intellect: 7

Faith: 8

Arcane: 11

Prophet

Strength: 10

Mind: 14

Stamina: 8

Strength: 11

Dexterity: 10

Intellect: 7

Faith: 16

Arcana: 10

Vagrant

Vigor: 15

Mind: 10

Stamina: 11

Strength: 14

Dexterity: 13

Intellect: 9

Faith: 9

Arcane: 7

Prisoner

Strength: 11

Mind: 12

Stamina: 11

Strength: 11

Dexterity: 14

Intellect: 14

Faith: 6

Arcane: 9

Warrior

Strength: 11

Mind: 12

Stamina: 11

Strength: 10

Dexterity: 15

Intellect: 10

Faith: 8

Arcane: 9

Samurai

Strength: 12

Mind: 11

Stamina: 13

Strength: 12

Dexterity: 15

Intellect: 9

Faith: 8

Arcane: 8