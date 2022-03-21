Elden Ring Guide: How To Use Ashen Remnants

Elden Ring: We tell you everything you need to know about spiritual ashes. With them you will get the help of a valuable ally to fight against the most demanding enemies. The ashen remains or spiritual ashes of the Elden Ring, also known as summoning ashes, allow you to enlist the help of characters and spectral creatures that fight alongside you in fights against groups of enemies and final bosses. There are many and they are all different. In this part of our complete guide we tell you everything you need to know about them and how to use them.

How to use ashen scraps

The first thing you should know is that summoning ashes are equipped in the quick item menu just like any consumable item like vials or fire fats. The second thing is that you can only use them in enabled areas like boss fights or some open world areas where there is significant combat or group battles. To detect when it is possible to summon, look at the left side of the screen: if a blue door icon appears, it is that you can summon.

There is something you should always keep in mind: if you make a summon, you will not be able to request help from other players. The same goes for the other way around, as if you touch an allied player’s signal and play co-op, the summoning ashes will be locked in that session.

Almost all ashes require a certain amount of CP to be used. The simplest ones spend little, but the most powerful ones require a high amount and you will have to raise the mind attribute to be able to use them. There are some special ashes like Mimetic Tear that don’t use CP; they consume health instead, so be prepared to heal yourself as soon as you use it.

Here’s the quickest way to get Mimetic Tear, as well as several very powerful Ashes. Also, if your goal is to get all the trophies, you should know that you need to find all the legendary ashen remains.