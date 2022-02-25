Elden Ring Guide: How To Level Up, Attributes And Scaling

Elden Ring: We help you to get the best build in Elden Ring. Learn how to level up properly and how weapon attributes and scaling work. As part of our complete Elden Ring guide, in this article you will find all the information related to leveling up, the different stats and attributes you can develop to get a powerful build, and how weapon scaling works. Make good use of your runes and become a very powerful fighter.

How to level up in Elden Ring

Whenever you kill enemies you will get a number of runes (equivalent to the souls of Dark Souls or echoes of Bloodborne). It is also possible to find runes in the form of items, which are divided into different categories and you can consume them to materialize the runes on the counter. To use them to level up, you just have to rest on a Grace and select that option in the menu.