Elden Ring Guide: How To Find And Kill Rykard, Lord Of Blasphemy

Elden Ring: We follow the trail of Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy through a series of objectives that we can start in the Volcano Mansion. We guide you step by step. Finding Rykard is very easy, but until now you couldn’t get it because you didn’t have access to the northern part of the map. If you have come this far, it is because you have already managed to travel to that place, so we will guide you step by step towards the encounter with Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. Of course, we also help you kill him without having any problems.

Road to the Volcano Mansion

Although the path is not lost and you could have found the area a long time ago, we decided to delay this moment for a simple reason: you will have to complete three small objectives and the last one is to the north, a place that you could not access until you got the Medallion Secret of the Hieratic Tree. So now it’s time to find the Volcano Mansion. Look at the following map, in which we indicate in numerical order the route you must take from the outskirts of Leyndell.

You will arrive at a clearly identifiable area on the map, basically because it looks like a volcano and draws attention from afar. You can get closer by walking on the cliffs. Nearby there is a dangerous enemy in the shape of a bull with a beetle head, you can kill him if you wish, although it is not necessary. In any case, you will see that a huge mansion is erected on the mountain: go inside and activate the Grace.