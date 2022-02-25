Elden Ring Guide: History, Final Bosses, Tips, Secrets and More

Elden Ring: Beat the game, defeat all final bosses, and find out everything you need to know about Elden Ring on PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Elden Ring is From Software’s new adventure for PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. An action RPG that takes place in a large open world, full of secrets and in which it doesn’t always turn out easy to advance and beat the game. That is why we offer you this complete guide in which you will find tips to explore, defeat all the final bosses and get everything you need to not get lost in the Middle Lands.

Full story step by step

To complete the game it is necessary to undertake a long journey through the different regions of the Middle Lands, in which you must locate and defeat numerous final bosses. We guide you step by step from start to finish, with maps, tips and directions for everything you need to get you stuck in no time.

Tips and tricks to get started

Elden Ring is not only a very big game; It also has many mechanics and elements that you should know to enjoy a game without having too much trouble when it comes time to face the most difficult enemies that await you in their world. With the following tips and strategies there will be no creature that can resist you.