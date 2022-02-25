Elden Ring: Graphic Comparison, Performance And FPS, Where Does It Work Better?

Elden Ring: The first performance analyzes of the new video game from FromSoftware show interesting conclusions. The title is already available in stores. Elden Ring is the protagonist of the week, of the month and, who knows, maybe also of the year 2022 in the video game world. What’s new from FromSoftware is already available worldwide and it does so under the condition of a masterpiece, as we have concluded in our review, but on which platform does it perform best? Technical analysis is now a habit, so let’s see what experts in the field have to say about Hidetaka Miyazaki’s magnum opus.

Elden Ring, with a magnifying glass: FPS, resolution and more on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Digital Foundry, Eurogamer’s specialized hardware page, highlights that in the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions the frame rate per second ranges between 45 and 60 in performance mode; while in quality mode (higher resolution at the cost of compromising frame rate) it can range between 30 FPS and 60 FPS. According to the British medium, Elden Ring generally performs better on PS5, but it does not have VRR (variable refresh rate) support, but is fixed. They recommend playing the PS4 version if we want a stable 60 FPS. Curious circumstance.

The PC version (version 1.02), meanwhile, is FromSoftware’s first DirectX 12 game and has “severe” FPS issues; including stuttering on some assets. For the rest, on high-end computers it is possible to play above 60 FPS. Room for improvement in the computer version.