Elden Ring Gets Trailer Starring The Mandalorian Actress

Elden Ring has been available to the public for a few days now, but Bandai Namco will still bet more on promoting the game. A proof of this is that this Thursday (3) the company released a new trailer that mixes game scenes with live action.

While the excerpts from the game are self-explanatory, the live action part is starring actress Ming-Na Wen, who plays the character Fennec Shand in the series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett (in addition to having voiced Mulan in the eponymous cartoon by Disney).

Check out the material in question below:

Did you like it? Speaking of Elden Ring, you can check out a news story recently published here on Voxel showing a player who managed to defeat Darriwil first-time using the Ring Fit intended for Switch.

Elden Ring is available in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and you can see our team’s review for the game by clicking here.