Elden Ring Gets More Expensive At Microsoft Store

Elden Ring: Taking several players by surprise, the Elden Ring game underwent a price increase in its pre-sale at the Microsoft Store without any kind of notice, having the value of the conventional edition changed from $ 53 to $ 56 and from the Deluxe version from $ 70 to $ 75.

So far nothing has been said about the reason for the price increase, something observed only in the edition aimed at Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. However, as these prices are usually fixed, it is only a matter of time before the same happens on the PlayStation Store and also on Steam.

Elden Ring will be released on February 24th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.