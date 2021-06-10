Elden Ring Gets More Details; Free Upgrade For PS5 And Xbox Series

Elden Ring finally got a release date and a kick-ass trailer during the Summer Games Festival. But did you think it stopped there? You found it wrong! The game received more details, as well as great news: the upgrade to the next generation (Xbox Series and PS5) will be free.

As in other From Software games, you can create your own character and the game is the biggest ever made by the developer.

Elden Ring will mix action and stealth gameplay (the famous undercover) that will encourage players to choose how to approach enemies. The title will be open world, with night and day cycles, will feature a dynamic weather system and game NPCs can help you or even hurt you – yes, that’s right.

While the game doesn’t arrive, check out new screenshots of the title below – which happens to only add to the hype.

Elden Ring will be released for PS4, Xbox One and will have a free upgrade to PS5 and Smart Delivery for Xbox Series X.

So, what do you think? Hypados for the launch of the new game from From Software? Let us know in the comments section!