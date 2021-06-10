Elden Ring Gets Awesome Trailer With Gameplay And Release Date

Elden Ring: From Software showed, this Thursday (10), during the Summer Game Fest, the first trailer with gameplay for Elden Ring. Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin’s game also got a release date: January 21, 2022.

The game will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. Check out the trailer for the game below.

From Software’s long-awaited game has not received official news for over 1 year. In March 2021, the Videogameschronicle website reported that it would not be released on this one and said the cause of the long delay was the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Elden Ring suffered from alleged leaks, which would have contributed to the lack of disclosures about the game.

But then, what did you think of the gameplay trailer for the game? Did it get even more hyped? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!