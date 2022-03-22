Elden Ring: George R.R. Martin Denies Naming The Bosses With His Initials.

Elden Ring: According to the author of Game of Thrones, the game is already exciting enough for people to make things up. Theories must be proven and it seems that the latest speculations of the fans about Elden Ring are not on the right track. It has been speculated that some final bosses owe their name to George R. R. Martin, or rather his initials. They refer to Godfrey, Radagon, Rennala and Marika (G.R.R.M), but as the author of Game of Thrones has written on his official blog, it is a simple invention of the followers.

“There’s this weird story on the internet about how I’ve hidden my initials in the Elden Ring because… oh, some characters’ names start with R, G, or M. To which I’ve been like, ‘huh? What? Really?’ This is news to me. I’ve been writing and publishing stories since 1971 and I suspect I’ve provided the characters with names starting with R, G and M from the beginning, along with 23 other letters of the alphabet as well. Deciding on names is difficult, especially since A Song of Ice and Fire uses so many.”

And he continues: Why would I have to hide my name within the game? My name is IN the game, as one of the creators. Hey, Elden Ring is exciting enough, no need to make things up.”

Towards the spin-offs of Game of Thrones

George R.R. Martin has not only written A Song of Ice and Fire, but he is the author of many other stories. He is currently working with HBO on the various spin-offs of the Game of Thrones saga, with the first planned for this year. The House of the Dragon, which does not yet have a more specific release date, is set hundreds of years before the original series. Based on the book Fire and Blood, the Targaryen family is the main protagonist.

