Elden Ring Gains Supposed PC Specs; Check Out!

[ORIGINAL]: The System Requirements Lab website released details on the technical specifications of Elden Ring for the PC earlier this week. The website is well known by gamers for analyzing which games run on certain computers.

Check out the requirements for the upcoming title below:

Minimum Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Free Disk Space: 150 GB

Dedicated Video Ram: 2048 MB

Recommended settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 12 GB

OS: Windows 10

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

Pixel Shader: 5.1

Vertex Shader: 5.1

Free Disk Space: 150 GB

Dedicated Video Ram: 3072 MB

From Software’s game was previously listed on Steam. Among the details the page reveals is the fact that From Software’s new production will be dubbed in English only. Brazilians will be able to access the interface and view the subtitles in Portuguese, for example.

“The new fantasy action RPG. Rise up, Maculate, and be guided by grace to wield the power of the Pristine Ring and become a Pristine Lord in the Middle Lands,” reads the official Elden Ring synopsis on the webshop.

One of the curiosities is that Steam says the game arrives for computers on January 20, one day before the official date released by the developer.

Elden Ring will also arrive for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. So, are you excited to play the game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!

[UPDATE 14h]: Several players have noticed, including content producer Nibel, that the requirements released by System Requirements Lab are identical to those for Red Dead Redemption 2. Because of this, there is a suspicion that From Software’s new game will not have these disclosed specifications.

Because of this, Voxel updated the article and left the comment that the information is not official, as it was not disclosed by the developer.