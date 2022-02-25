Elden Ring: FromSoftware Apologizes For The Problems And Anticipates Improvements

Elden Ring: The studio responsible for the video game details some of the errors and points to new updates in the future. Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s new production, has just been released. The title of the creators of Dark Souls has won the applause of the national and international press, but the product still has certain errors. Faced with this situation, the study led by Hidetaka Miyazaki has apologized in an official statement published on the Bandai Namco website. In addition, they ensure that they are aware of the errors and promise improvements in the next updates.

“We are experiencing some problems that are causing the game to not work correctly in certain circumstances,” they acknowledge. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and ask for your patience.”

What bugs in Elden Ring are going to be fixed?

Mouse is too sensitive on PC – they will release a patch in the near future.

Issue with Easy Anti-Cheat anti-cheat software not launching when Steam account name is set to 2-byte characters – An update is planned for the near future.

Performance and framerate issues: They are working on improvements to the game on all platforms. As for the PC version, users are recommended to update the graphics card drivers.

Regarding the error of games not saving properly on PlayStation 5: If the console unexpectedly shuts down while playing or the machine is in sleep mode, the data may not be saved correctly. They recommend saving the game manually and on a regular basis. They are also immersed in the development of a patch.

Other bugs and additional problems that will be resolved later.

Elden Ring is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The game has become one of the highest rated titles in history, always according to Metacritic data.