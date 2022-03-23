Elden Ring Fixes A Major Multiplayer Bug; All Improvements Of Patch 1.03.2

Elden Ring receives patch 1.03.2, now available for download on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Fixed some issues requested by the community. Update: From Software confirms the completion of maintenance lasting throughout the morning and part of the afternoon of this March 23. The servers are back up and running.

Elden Ring Patch 1.03.2 Full Notes

Fixed a bug that prevented players from progressing through the NPC Nepheli Loux quest.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to die when trying to drop from a point near the Beast Sanctuary.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Ash of War “Endure” from taking effect.

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates.

#ELDENRING patch 1.03 is available now.https://t.co/M66YgJ6CFh Please be sure to apply the patch to continue playing online. pic.twitter.com/69DCtvhnEt — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 17, 2022

On the hunt for the hacker in Elden Ring

The update puts an end to one of the controversies among the Elden Ring community. As we reported on FreeGameTips, some users shared on social networks how hackers spend them during multiplayer games. In this link you can see what they did.

In addition to getting you to the tainted point they wanted, they can remotely kill you. The first thing we already know is solved; the second, on the other hand, has not transpired. We will have to wait for future communications from From Software.

Elden Ring is the masterpiece directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki. “From Software surpasses itself and adapts the Souls formula to a prodigious world, overwhelming both in its scale and its artistic direction, its freedom to explore and the nature of its many, many challenges”, we said in the conclusions of our analysis, where it achieved the highest rating for this house. If you are playing it right now, do not hesitate to visit our detailed guide.