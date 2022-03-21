Elden Ring: Fan Imagines What Pokemon Based On The Game Would Be Like

Elden Ring: There is no doubt that Elden Ring is certainly one of the most talked about games of the moment. On the other hand, it seems that Pokémon is a title that never goes out of style, which led an artist to imagine something at least curious: how would these two universes meet?

The images you see in this news are courtesy of an artist known as Bromojumbo on Twitter. From them we can get an idea of how some creatures would behave if they were based on FromSoftware’s new game, including variants of Hoopa, Musdable, Ursaring, Golett, Golurk and a few others.

Check out the images in question below: