Elden Ring Escapes Clichés, Redefines Soulslike And Dominates Open World

Elden Ring: Despite developing games considered to be niche, FromSoftware triggers a social event of huge expectations with each title. And, apparently, Elden Ring may be the biggest one, with a lot of marketing, fan expectations and even George R. R. Martin’s involvement in the game’s script, drawing even more attention from the games industry in recent years. If you were anxious to see if the result would pay off so much hype, I bring you the good news: Elden Ring is a masterpiece.

Get ready to explore, earn runes, die and try it all over again. With more than 60 hours of gameplay, dozens of dungeons explored, countless secrets discovered and with a lot to do on the map, Elden Ring is the company’s most ambitious work, the most refined and the game that will set the quality standard for any game. souslike from now on.

It is worth remembering that we are following Bandai’s guidelines to avoid spoilers and, in this video, you will only find images from the first two areas of the game. So don’t worry, no spoilers here! Curious? Come see our full review, O tainted one!

The open world is a dark fantasy Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Despite having mentioned it in the Beta preview, I’ll comment again here. As cliché as it is to compare a new game to Breath of the Wild these days, this is the reality of Elden Ring: this is the most creative, immersive and interactive world of a game from the developer to date, bringing a gigantic map to explore, adventure and discover secrets, specially forged as a full plate playground for lovers of FromSoftware style.

And why is it similar to Breath of the Wild? Basically, every bit of the setting invites the player’s imagination, every visual element that stands out on the horizon holds an unmapped reward, each cave entrance brings an optional boss and a treasure at the end of the dungeon. You’ll still be adventuring in the classic way in search of Runes, the souls of the Elden Ring, and searching for items, but there’s more to it than that.