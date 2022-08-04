Elden Ring destroyed the Grand Theft Auto 5 record

Elden Ring has been a huge success, breaking into the mainstream in a way that previous FromSoftware games failed to do. Elden Ring is Bandai Namco’s fastest selling game of all time, and is currently the most popular new video game of 2022. Now there is another indicator confirming the dizzying popularity of Elden Ring in the gaming world. managed to break the record set by Grand Theft Auto 5.

According to IGN, whose statistics were provided by YouTube Gaming, Elden Ring gained 3.4 billion views on YouTube in the first two months after its launch. This erases the record previously set by Grand Theft Auto 5, which allegedly scored 1.9 billion views in the same window. Given the success that Grand Theft Auto 5 enjoyed at launch and which continues to this day, this is a real testament to how big the Elden Ring deal is.

IGN’s report includes some other interesting facts about Elden Ring’s presence on YouTube. According to YouTube Gaming statistics, the Elden Ring character classes with the most video downloads are samurai, hero, scoundrel, astrologer and warrior, in that order. The Samurai class in Elden Ring is popular with many players because of its initial equipment, so it’s no surprise that it has the most downloads on YouTube.

The Elden Ring YouTube Gaming stats apply to the bosses that players face in the Lands Between. The Elden Ring boss with the most downloads is none other than Margit, the Fallen Omen, who is the first major boss that players encounter in the game. In second place is Malenia, Mikella’s Blade, which Elden Ring players usually consider the most difficult boss in the game.

Completing the top five are Godric, another boss of the early game, and Star Foulness Radan, an optional boss that players fight on a huge battlefield. And finally, the fifth place goes to the boss of the Draconic Tree Sentinel.

It’s clear from YouTube metrics and game sales reviews that Elden Ring is a huge success, and it will be interesting to see how Bandai Namco benefits from it. A sequel to Elden Ring seems like an obvious choice, but there are leaks suggesting that the Elden Ring DLC expansion will be the first. Fans just need to keep an eye out for updates to see what’s next from FromSoftware.

Elden Ring has already been released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.