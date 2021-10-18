Elden Ring Delays Its Release Date By A Month And Confirms Private Beta For November

Elden Ring: From Software and Bandai Namco announce the Elden Ring delay. The title directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki will arrive on February 25, 2022. Beta on the way. Elden Ring delays its launch by a month. Expected at first for next January 21, Hidetaka Miyazaki’s new work will be commercialized on February 25, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. The team notes that “the depth and strategic freedom has exceeded initial expectations.”

Private beta on the way

At the same time from Bandai Namco they confirm the upcoming celebration of a closed network test. In it a selected group of players will be able to test a preview of the game while helping From Software to check the status of its online infrastructure.

When does the Elden Ring free trial start?

“The Elden Ring closed network test is a verification test prior to the completion of the commercial version of the game,” they say in a statement. “This is a test to improve the quality of the product, which can be played for free.” The beta will be held during the month of November in selected bands that we show you below.

First session: Friday, November 12, from 12:00 to 15:00 (CEST)

Second session: Saturday, November 13, from 04:00 to 07:00 (CEST)

Third session: Saturday, November 13, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (CEST)

Fourth session: Sunday, November 14, from 12:00 to 15:00 (CEST)

Fifth session: Monday, November 15, from 04:00 to 07:00 (CEST)