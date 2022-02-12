Elden Ring Confirms Its Minimum Requirements To Play On PC

Elden Ring: From Software’s long-awaited action role-playing adventure has unveiled the gear we need to play. The title will go on sale on February 25. Elden Ring is getting closer to the light; the long-awaited launch will take place on February 25 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. A wait that is becoming especially long, because it is one of the premieres that has raised the most expectation During the last years. And one more day, we shed a little light on everything we need to know about the title, this time regarding its computer version. We already know the minimum requirements to enjoy the new From Software on PC.

Minimum requirements to play Elden Ring on PC

Below we offer the minimum requirements. The recommended ones have not yet been revealed.

Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB of available space