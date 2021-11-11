Elden Ring: Check Out 30 Minutes of Raw Gameplay in 4K

Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated games of 2022, started to get a little more of its gameplay released since yesterday (10), when Bandai Namco released the embargo on first impressions of an extensive demo that Voxel also had access to. Check out our full preview!

With permission to disclose more of the title’s initial gameplay, other channels also took the opportunity to show us all the glory of this action RPG. This is the case with MKIceandFire, which released about 30 minutes without comments, only with raw gameplay at 60 fps and in 4K resolution. Check out:

The channel also posted a shorter video focused only on the fight against the Flying Dragon Agheel boss, all running on PlayStation 5: