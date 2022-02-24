Elden Ring Can Now Be Pre-Downloaded On All Platforms

Elden Ring: The title directed by Hidetaki Miyazaki has become one of the most critically acclaimed video games. Everything pointed to Elden Ring going to rise to the occasion. Taking into account the first analyzes, which in the first wave reached 98/100 on Metacritic, the good feelings have become a reality. It’s no wonder that many gamers are eager to try everything From Software has prepared. As planned, it is already possible to pre-download the game on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles and on PC.

The adventure through the Middle Lands will begin in a few hours, as soon as the digital editions are unlocked. In the case of Spain, all users who have purchased the game will have the opportunity to start the game at midnight from Thursday to Friday, this same February 25. The specific time? The 00:00 hours in the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, while in the Canary Islands they can do it from 23:00 hours.

A journey of danger

The majestic world designed between Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, has materialized with an exploration that has caught the attention of the lucky journalists who have already traveled and fought in this untamed territory. At FreeGameTips we have exceeded 75 hours of play and we have already published the analysis in process. It remains to delve a little deeper into his world before offering the final verdict, which in any case points to the highest.

Elden Ring will be published by Bandai Namco on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The development has been carried out by From Software, the same studio behind titles as recognized as the Dark Souls trilogy, Demon’s Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Bloodborne. From the study, the community has been warned not only to be careful with spoilers, but also to avoid ruining the experience for other users.