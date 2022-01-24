Elden Ring Can Be Closed In 30 Hours, Says Producer

Elden Ring producer Yasuhiro Kitao delivered on the average length of the game’s main campaign. The information was revealed by the From Software executive during an interview at the Taipei Game Show 2022.

According to Kitao, the duration of the main lane of the game is around 30 hours. However, he warns that “this can change significantly depending on the player”, as the map is quite vast and alternative paths can be taken throughout the adventure.

In addition, the high amount of side quests and secrets should lead to this period being expanded by anyone interested in the title’s universe. “The game as a whole is quite massive and contains many tens of hours more of gameplay”, details the producer.

Replay factor

Kitao further explained that the game was designed for these different exploration formats and that it is not possible to complete 100% of the actions in a single playthrough, as there are some “branching points near the end”.

“With the world being so vast, the game was created so that it can be closed without you having to necessarily experience everything. (…) Some players will prefer to explore the entire map the first time, while others will leave some areas to visit later on. second or in future cycles”, he concludes.

After a delay late last year, Elden Ring has now completed development. The game comes out on February 25 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.