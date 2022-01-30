Elden Ring Boasts Scenarios In A New Gameplay

Elden Ring: From Software’s long-awaited adventure takes us inside Morne Castle. Little more than 3 weeks separate us from its launch on PC and consoles. Elden Ring is scheduled to land on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on February 25. As usual in recent weeks, the ambitious open world action RPG developed by the creators of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice continues to offer details that do nothing but raise the level of expectation among users who see it. are waiting. And this time it was the Game Informer medium who shared a new and spectacular gameplay.

Below we leave you the complete video, which lasts 4 minutes and in which you can appreciate many details of an environment that we did not know: Morne Castle, an imposing construction in which there is no lack of secrets, the threats that inhabit it and what aims to maintain the line of From Software as far as level design is concerned. In addition, in the gameplay you can check some of the possibilities that we will have when dealing with each situation.

February 25, the day we will travel to the Middle Lands

Less than a month separates us from one of the most important releases of recent years. From Software, the studio led by Hidetaka Miyazaki, will try to surprise us by combining the characteristic mechanics of Dark Souls with the possibility of exploring a huge open world full of secrets, creatures and characters to find. Yesterday we offered you an article focused on the figure of George R.R. Martin and his role in the development of the title, according to the words of Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with EDGE magazine.

Elden Ring will arrive on February 25 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. The game is already GOLD and there will be no delay.