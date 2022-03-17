Elden Ring: Bandai Namco Promises To Fix PT-BR Texts

Bandai Namco released a statement about the problems in localizing Elden Ring to Brazilian Portuguese (PT-BR), which arrived in our country without the presence of several texts in the description of items. In a post on Twitter, the company said it is aware of the incident and is working to resolve the situation.

“We are aware of an issue with missing text in the Brazilian Portuguese localized version of Elden Ring,” the publication reads. “We are currently working on a patch to fix this issue and bring localized text back into the game in the near future.”

In addition to promising an update “in the near future”, Bandai Namco also apologized to players using the Brazilian Portuguese localization. Currently, the game has more than 12 million copies sold globally.

Understand the case

Released at the end of February, Elden Ring arrived with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, but not all the game’s content was translated to PT-BR. According to reports on social media, the team behind the game deleted part of the texts present in some items, cutting part of the history of the world in which the game takes place.

Some examples of the problem have been compiled on Reddit. While the English version has several details about the origin of the items found by the player, the Brazilian version has only a brief description.

The problem gets even bigger when we consider the nature of Elden Ring. As the game does not usually expose its history and brings much of its lore through items from its world, Brazilian players ended up without access to a lot of interesting information about the construction of the game’s universe, which is made by FromSoftware in partnership with George RR Martin, creator of Game of Thrones.