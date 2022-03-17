Elden Ring: Bandai Namco Hopes To Take The IP Beyond The Video Game

Elden Ring: Bandai Namco assures its intention to take the Elden Ring brand beyond the video game itself, although they have not shared specific details. The success of Elden Ring leads the publisher to consider how to expand the license. Bandai Namco assures that it hopes to be able to take the IP to new media away from the video game.

“Expect to see more of Elden Ring as an IP in the hope of being able to expand it beyond the video game,” they reveal as part of the game’s sales results during its first weeks. From Bandai Namco they underline both the characters and other IP.

Worth pointing out from the ELDEN RING sales performance press release: FROM and Bandai Namco are apparently looking into expanding the IP beyond just games pic.twitter.com/2kffvdnU7n — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 16, 2022

Yasuo Miyakawa, president and CEO of Bandai Namco Entertainment, has also wanted to emphasize the company’s motivations with Elden Ring. “A lot of effort went into creating Elden Ring in order to exceed the expectations of our fans on the planet. In the same way we will continue our efforts by expanding the brand beyond the game itself and into everyone’s lives”, he reveals.

Elden Ring is a bestseller

From Software’s new work arrived on February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. According to the results shared by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Elden Ring has exceeded 12 million units sold worldwide, both in physical and digital formats. A success that adds to the extensive career of Hidetaka Miyazaki as a director.

Recall that Bandai Namco expected to sell at least 4 million units until the end of the current fiscal year, dated March 31, 2022. Reality has left us a figure that multiplies those forecasts by three in a matter of less than three weeks. Only in Spain did it exceed 60,000 units during its first week.

Are you playing Elden Ring? Do not miss the opportunity to take a look at our extensive guide. In it we tell you how to get all the legendary objects and what you must take into account to overcome the bosses.