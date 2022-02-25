Elden Ring: Bandai Apologizes And Promises To Fix Game Performance

Elden Ring was officially launched this Friday (25th) and drew attention for the amount of positive reviews in the specialized critics, including Voxel. However, some players and media outlets pointed out the existence of performance problems mainly affecting the PC version of the title, causing stuttering and frame drops even on powerful machines that meet the system requirements.

As a result, Bandai Namco issued a statement on its official blog this morning to apologize for the troubled release, as well as promising that the bugs will be fixed in the near future via updates. “Regarding the frame rate phenomenon and other performance related issues during gameplay, we will constantly work to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on PC platforms,” ​​the company wrote.

Some of the problems recognized by the publisher are also related to excessive mouse sensitivity, as well as a phenomenon in the anti-cheating system, Easy Anti-Cheat, which prevents the game from being opened if the user’s account name contains encoded characters. in 2 bytes — like Japanese and Mandarin, for example.

For those who want to venture into the Midlands on PC, it’s also important that your graphics card drivers are up to date.

Not even PS5 gamers were problem-free, however. According to the publisher, there is also a phenomenon where data is not saved correctly if the console is suddenly turned off or goes into sleep mode. Therefore, it is important that players manually save their game at the end of each session.