Elden Ring and Halo Infinite Among The Video Games Nominated for the Gamescom Awards 2021

The organization of the Opening Night Live event shares the titles nominated by genres and platforms; results on August 25. This week Gamescom 2021 takes place, one of the most anticipated events of each year in the video game sector and that this time will start with the Opening Night Live event with the popular presenter Geoff Keighley, a live show in which various novelties will be presented and whose protagonists (or some of them) have already been announced by Geoff himself. Although during the gala the Gamescom Awards 2021 will also take place, where the most interesting games that will be launched in the coming months will be awarded through different categories, both by genre and by platform; and we already know the nominees.

Gamescom Awards 2021: all nominees

Among the most prominent nominated video games we find names such as Elden Ring, Halo Infinite or Far Cry 6 and whose winners will be chosen by a jury at the event itself this August 25 from 8:00 p.m. Then we leave you with all the nominees through the different categories; Who will be the winners?

Best Xbox Game

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

Halo Infinite (Microsoft)

Best PlayStation Game

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft)

Best PC Game

Age of Empires IV (Microsoft)

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Syberia: The World Before (astragon Entertainment)

Best Action Game

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

Halo Infinite (Microsoft)

Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft)

Best Adventure Game

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft)

Syberia: The World Before (astragon Entertainment)

Best Family Game

Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft)

Run Prop, Run! (PlayTogether Studio)

Super Dungeon Maker (rokaplay)

Best indie

Dorfromantik (Toukana Interactive)

Inua (Art France)

Lost in Random (Electronic Arts)

Best RPG

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Encased (Koch Media)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best simulator

Climber: Sky is the Limit (Art Games Studio)

Farming Simulator 22 (astragon Entertainment)

Best Sports Game

Climber: Sky is the Limit (Art Games Studio)

FIFA 22 (Electronic Arts)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV (Microsoft)

Company of Heroes 3 (SEGA)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft)

Best multiplayer

Halo Infinite (Microsoft)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft)

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Active Game

Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)

Black Desert Online (Pearl Abyss Corp.)

Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity (Assemble Entertainment)

Most original video game

Dice Legacy (Koch Media)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft)

tERRORbane (Whisper Interactive)