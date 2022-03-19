Elden Ring: A Player Steals A Legendary Weapon During A Competitive Match

Elden Ring: A PvP match always leaves winners and losers. Now we also know that it is possible for someone to end up being robbed of their most precious treasures. Elden Ring, From Software’s new action RPG, invites us to explore a huge open world in which we must face all kinds of dangers. Until now, it was clear to us that we had better watch out for the dragons, knights, and other creatures that inhabit the Midlands. What we hadn’t thought about is that when an invading player appears, they can’t just kill us; he is also capable of stealing our most precious treasure. This is the case of ShikasClouds, who has taken advantage of a PvP duel to steal the Dark Moon Great Sword with which the rest of the players were bartering.

I just done the most EVIL thing you could ever possibly imagine doing on Elden Ring. I'm a WHOLE VILLAIN! HOLY SH!T WHAT HAVE I DONE pic.twitter.com/pw3FZBkFQL — Sʜɪᴋᴀs | カカシ (@ShikasClouds) March 16, 2022

How did you get it?

This user decided to invade the world of other players who, according to what we can see in the video, were exchanging – or giving each other – weapons. Neither short nor lazy, instead of attacking his three opponents, he decided to run and pick up the item that was on the ground. It doesn’t matter if he later returns to his world, cancels the match, or is defeated; once he picks up the object, it is his forever. And in this case it is nothing more and nothing less than the Dark Moon Great Sword, a legendary weapon that can only be obtained once in the game, as part of Ranni’s mission.

Elden Ring: From Software’s new masterpiece

A resounding 10 out of 10, that’s the rating it was able to achieve in our review. In the conclusion, we said that “From Software surpasses itself and adapts the Souls formula to a prodigious world, overwhelming both in its scale and its artistic direction, its freedom to explore and the nature of its many, many challenges”. You can read the full text at this link.

