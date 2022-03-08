Elden Ring: 40 Hours Of Campaign Earns $20,000 For Adult Website Model

Elden Ring: Not having a maiden in Elden Ring is rather unpleasant: you are prevented from leveling up and unable to get a horse. While the situation can easily be reversed in the game, in real life one player spent over $20,000 to get someone to accompany him on his adventure through the Midlands.

Chris, a user of the adult site CamSoda, wanted company to play FromSoftware’s new soulslike. And that’s where camera model Charley Hart came in. Altogether, the duo held a private stream that lasted over 40 straight hours, making history as the longest-ever private stream on the platform.

The young man, who is 29 years old and lives in New Jersey, in the United States, believes that the experience was worth the price paid. “I usually play campaigns alone, in my underwear and eating a lot of carbs (like pizza, fast food, etc.) while drinking a lot of energy drinks,” Chris told CamSoda. According to him, this time “it was nice to have Charley with me as I crossed the ‘Middlelands'”.

Chris added that the experience allowed the pair to get to know each other “quite intimately”, reaching a “deep level” of connection. “I hope to be able to do another broadcast with her when the next big game comes out,” he said, adding that while the gaming experience was intense, the girl “kept things…fun.”

According to Charley, broadcasts involving video games have been quite popular, especially during the pandemic. “Instead of just being a cam girl who performs for, say, 7 minutes, I’ve been following clients for extended periods of time as they play games, cook dinner, have dinner, etc,” she explained.