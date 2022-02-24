Elden Ring: 100 Players Will Become Lords And Queens In The UK

Elden Ring: Whenever a new game is released, developers look for different ways to promote their titles, and with Elden Ring things were no different. In the UK, for example, 100 lucky players will be lucky enough to officially become Lords and Queens.

There, Bandai Namco will work together with Highland Titles to carry out this action, which will include the submission of a certificate declaring the title of nobility. This won’t get those selectees to meet the Queen or the like, but it might grant you some light perks.

“Our customers have shared stories of everything from getting better seats on flights to preferential treatment,” commented Highland Titles. Another curious point is the fact that the winners of this action win a “piece of land as a souvenir” in the Highland Titles Nature Reserve, in Scotland (which are sold on the company’s official website for values ​​between US$ 45 and US$ 225). However, they can only be used to promote environmental conservation projects.

It is worth remembering, of course, that this promotion is only valid for UK residents, and will run from February 25th to March 11th. To participate, interested parties must contact Bandai Namco’s European division mentioning why they deserve these titles.

Elden Ring will be released on February 25th, and you can already check the Voxel team’s opinion by clicking here.