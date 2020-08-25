El WhatsApp chino WeChat vs Donald Trump

For a few years, WeChat has been the Chinese WhatsApp: the most popular and used messaging application in the country, in addition to being authorized by the Chinese government itself. Earlier this month, the US President signed an executive order prohibiting “any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to US jurisdiction with ByteDance.”

Trump Vs Chinese Apps

According to the president, the diffusion in the North American country “of mobile applications developed and owned by Chinese companies continues to threaten national security, foreign policy and the economy of the United States,” in clear reference to TikTok and others.

The current US president signed a similar executive order addressed to the WeChat messaging application, owned by the Chinese company Tencent Holdings Ltd. White House sources later confirmed that the veto imposed by the US government on Tencent will affect only the WeChat application and not its video game companies Riot Games and Epic Games, developers of League of Legends and Fortnite, among others.

But this has not liked the users of WeChat, the most popular in the Asian country. And for this reason, the group of users of the app has filed a lawsuit against the Administration of US President Donald Trump, for the recent executive order that threatens to ban the application in the United States.

WeChat sues Donald Trump

According to the lawsuit, which has been filed in federal court in San Francisco, the ban violates users’ free speech rights under the First Amendment. The lawsuit also stresses that the ban is directed at the Chinese community in the United States.

“President Trump has made numerous anti-Chinese statements that have contributed to and incited racial animosity against people of Chinese descent, all outside the context of national security,” the lawsuit according to the Financial Times newspaper.

The document further underscores that the order violates Fifth Amendment rights by not making clear exactly what interactions with WeChat are covered and that most users of messaging applications are aware of the surveillance of digital communications undertaken by governments. , including the United States, and still choose to use them.



