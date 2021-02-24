El Shaddai: Rise of Metatron goes to PC 10 years later

Sawaki Takeyasu, producer of the original title on PS3 and Xbox 360, confirms that he is working on the port for Steam, although he does not confirm the date.

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, the dreamlike action game that appeared on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2011 by Ignition Entertainment, will arrive on PC ten years after its original release. This has been confirmed by Sawaki Takeyasu, producer of the celebrated action adventure, ensuring that he is currently working on a port for Steam, although at the moment he cannot advance any approximate launch date.

Port for Steam in development

Thus, the Japanese producer himself has ensured that he and his team work with the port of El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron to launch it on Steam soon; And despite the fact that at the moment there is no approximate launch window, he confirms that they are working on locating both the voices and the texts in English and Japanese, as well as a new launcher for the game. “It is currently in development, but since I imagine that people would like to know how its progress is going, I would like to share its current status,” wrote the producer on his official Twitter account.

In addition, next to the announcement there are more statements from Takeyasu himself, in which he admits the great interest on the part of the fans throughout these years about a possible port for PC; now it is a reality. “It has been 10 years since the launch of El Shaddai on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and we have been receiving constant questions from PC players and fans of the game about its launch on that platform, so we are proud to announce its launch on Steam! very soon! ”, concludes the producer.

Don’t miss our analysis of El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron: “As a creator god with a passion for light, shapes and color, Sawaki Takeyasu, accompanied by his team, has made his most suggestive game to date, a work very focused on the visual that exudes its own style on all sides, although it does not remember at all – except that it is an action title – Devil May Cry or Okami, as much as we would like. El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron does not develop any new playable mechanics, it does not risk doing something different in the face of control and confrontations that the character of Enoch will find; however, it is a product that seeks its own identity, risking the most for the visual ”.