El Salvador Takes The Fall Of Bitcoin (BTC) An Opportunity! They Received 150 More Bitcoins

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter that they had received 150 Bitcoins after announcing that they had received 400 Bitcoin (BTC).

Bitcoin experienced a huge drop in a short time and El Salvador seems to have turned this into an opportunity. Chairman Bukele also emphasized that they buy from the bottom.

Bukele also made a reference to the IMF in the continuation of his statement. The President thanked the IMF for Bitcoin’s decline.

Bukele stated that the country currently has 550 Bitcoins.