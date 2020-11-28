El Cid and the Grand Tour: Amazon Prime Video Premieres

In a year with just over 4 weeks left, we are about to enter December. And changing the month means renewing the premiere listings on the VOD platforms that we see in Spain. We already know those of Disney +, with the end of season 2 of The Mandalorian. Let’s see now what Amazon Prime Video prepares for us.

Although it is not the on-demand service that premieres the most content, this December Prime Video is going to hit the table with its epic El Cid series, a blockbuster that according to its trailer seeks that Game of Thrones tone, but with the Spanish hero par excellence, in a series starring Jamie Lorente, who comes from the ultra-popular La Casa de Papel and Elite.

We also have the premiere of The Wilds, an a priori cross between Lost, Big Brother and The Truman Show with several teenagers lost on a desert island after a plane crash. And another highlight is the return of The Grand Tour with A Massive Hunt, a special recorded in 2019 in which Clarkson, Hammond and May return with their madness and British irony to search for a lost treasure on the island of Madagascar.

And movies, a good handful of Christmas comedies ideal for this time of year:

SERIES

December 1

Alvin and the Chipmunks, Seasons 1 and 2

December 7

Black-ish, Seasons 1 – 6

December 11

The wilds

December 16

The Expanse, Season 5

Hawaii 5.0, Seasons 1 – 6

December 18

El Cid

The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt

December 21

McGyver, Seasons 1 – 3



