Either Samuel Responds to Madden’s Rating: NFS World Reaction – The Spun: What’s Trending in the sports world today

Dibo Samuel doesn’t care about his Madden rating.

On Monday, the broad ratings of the recipients of the annual EA Sports NFL game were published, and Samuel did not make the top ten.

The top 10 included Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Stephon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper.

Samuel saw the list and confirmed that he wasn’t even playing the game.

“I’m never confused by crazy ratings, lol. Believe it or not, the only game I play is @NBA2K,” Samuel tweeted.

NFL fans had an exceptional reaction to Samuel’s tweet.

Samuel and Ja’Marr Chase were the two biggest snubs out of the top 10.

In Samuel’s case, he finished the season with 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns from 77 receptions. These figures were better than those put up by Evans, Cooper and Allen.

If he is even better this season, there is a high probability that he will be among the top ten players in next year’s game.