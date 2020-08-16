EISA Awarded Best Smartphone to OnePlus 8 Pro

The European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) has published a list of the best mobile devices in their opinion. On the list of smartphones and other devices, OnePlus 8 Pro reached the top of smartphones.

All of the smartphones classified as flagships are produced to be the best. The awards obtained by these devices find their place in advertising campaigns and news. Oppo also managed to win an important death.

EISA (European Imaging and Sound Association) has prepared a list of various devices and ranked the best mobile devices according to them. There were also different products such as smartphones and watches in the list.

The best of mobile devices

According to the statements of EISA, the best camera among the devices in the market was the Huawei P40 Pro’s camera. Among the foldable phones, the top name was announced as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Sony Xperia 1 II has managed to become the best multimedia smartphone.

Huawei Watch GT 2 in the best smartwatch field, LG Xboom Go PL7 in the best portable speaker field, and AudioQuest Dragonfly Cobalt as the best portable headphone amplifier were among the top places in EISA’s lists.

OnePlus 8 Pro Features:

Screen: 6.78 inch QHD +, 120 Hz screen refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8 GB / 12 GB

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP main camera + 48 MP ultra wide angle + 8 MP telephoto + 5 MP color filter

Front Camera: 16 MP

Battery: 4,510 mAh

Connection: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Operating System: Android 10

Colors: Black, Blue, Green

Dimensions: 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm

Weight: 199 grams

You can find the list of products awarded by EISA and other products competing for the award here. EISA is not interested in features such as processor speed or RAM while giving the awards. Do you think the OnePlus 8 Pro deserves this award?



