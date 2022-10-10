Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean

Actress Eileen Ryan, mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home, just a week before her 95th birthday.

Ryan, nee Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for “The Ice Man is Coming”, a production of “Circle on the Square” (Leo Penn replaced Jason Robards). They married a few months later, the marriage lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998.

RELATED: Deaths in Hollywood and the Media 2022: Photo Gallery

Since his first appearance on television in the television series Goodyear in 1955, Ryan has had a stable and fruitful acting career for decades, with guest roles in the films “The Twilight Zone”, “Detectives”, “Ben Casey”, “Marcus Welby, MD”, “Little House on the Prairie”, “Ally McBeal.” and “Grey’s Anatomy” among many others. On the big screen, she often appeared in various projects of her sons, including “At Close Range”, “I am Sam”, “Indian Runner” and “Guardian at the Crossroads”.

She appeared on Broadway in 1953 in a production of “Sing till Tomorrow” and in a short-lived production of “Comes a Day” in 1958.

Her death was announced by a family representative.