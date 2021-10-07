Eidos Montréal Changes Structure To Weeks With 4 Working Days

Eidos Montréal: Studio Eidos-Montréal, famous for developing Tomb Raider and, more recently, Guardians of the Galaxy, has announced that it is shifting its working model to weeks of four working days, instead of the standard five.

This is not the first company to announce such a change, even more so in the gaming environment where crunch is becoming an increasingly debated issue. Eidos-Montréal’s idea, as well as other studios that have done the same, is to have fewer hours of work, but with more quality in those hours.

That’s why the idea is to cut a day off from work, but not distribute those hours among others. So the week is no longer 40 working hours for each developer and now has 32 hours. “Above all, we want to increase the productivity and well-being of our employees.” declared David Afonssi, head of the studio. He continues:

“In practice, we want to reduce work time, but increase the quality of time invested, whether for each team or for the studio as a whole. A promising right balance for everything!”

Afonssi speaks in detail about the change on the official website of Eidos-Montréal. He explains that the idea of ​​changing the work structure has been in the studio leaders’ minds for some time, but it was teleworking in the pandemic that helped change the company’s culture and the way its employees work.