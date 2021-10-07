Eidos-Montréal Bets On 4 Working Days Weeks In Favor Of Productivity

Eidos-Montréal: Square Enix’s Canadian studio responsible for video games like the upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy announces new conciliatory measures.

Eidos-Montréal, the Canadian studio owned by Square Enix and responsible for video games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider or the upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, has announced that it will adopt new conciliatory measures for its employees through a 4-day work week in benefit the productivity and well-being of its 600 workers. This has been announced by those responsible for it through an official statement detailing all the issues related to said announcement.

Conciliatory measures in video game development

Thus, according to Eidos-Montréal, these new measures will be applied both at the central offices in Montréal with a total of 600 employees and at the Eidos-Sherbrooke offices, also located in Canada, with 18 employees. “This initiative is another step forward in creating a healthy, creative and sustainable work environment for our employees. The idea is not to condense the working hours into four days, but to review the way of doing things in order to work better. Above all, we want to increase the productivity and well-being of our workers ”, we can read in the official statement of the company.

However, those responsible for Eidos-Montréal intend to create a collaborative work environment in which development teams can contribute their own measures, setting their own objectives in favor of greater efficiency. Among the new measures, it is intended to condense meetings to 30 minutes, in addition to betting on teleworking (as has been done this last year and a half), offering other advantages to employees such as financial advice or reimbursement of the costs of physical activity or mental health.

Finally, those responsible for the study ensure that they will continue to focus on supporting employees and their families, offering flexible hours, rest periods and relocation of workers whenever necessary.